We hit day 4 of a heat wave on Wednesday as temperatures hit 90 again with high humidity, but a cool front is setting off storms and ushering in some relief ahead of the weekend. Click here for the latest storm alerts from the National Weather Service.A strong line of storms moved through the area Tuesday night, and three people were struck by lightning in Queens, but those storms brought little relief from the oppressive conditions over the past few days.Wednesday's storms will be wide and scattered, but they are associated with a cold front.There is the potential for damaging wind and torrential downpours from these storms.Thursday and Friday will be a little cooler and a little less humid with temperatures in the upper 80s. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather .