AccuWeather Alert: Storms weaken, but steamy start to Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thunderstorms across the area weaken Saturday evening, but it will be a steamy start to Sunday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88.Spot PM storm with a high 83.Thunder threat with a high of 82.Still a chance for rain. A high of 86.Warm blend with a high of 87.More clouds for July 4th. High 84.