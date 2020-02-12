weather

AccuWeather Alert: Storms weaken, but steamy start to Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thunderstorms across the area weaken Saturday evening, but it will be a steamy start to Sunday.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Monday
Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88.

Tuesday

Spot PM storm with a high 83.

Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 82.

Thursday
Still a chance for rain. A high of 86.

Friday
Warm blend with a high of 87.

Saturday
More clouds for July 4th. High 84.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY graduation potentially hit with COVID-19 exposure
18 shot in 24 hours as spike in gun violence in NYC continues
St. Patrick's Cathedral to hold first public mass since March Sunday
Baby killed, 4 others injured in Amazon truck crash on NJ Turnpike
Princeton University removes Woodrow Wilson's name from school
Coronavirus Updates: 13 new NY deaths, less than 1% test positive
Arrest made in NYC shooting of 7-year-old girl grazed by bullet
Show More
MTA shows off disinfectant sprayers it's using to combat coronavirus
NYC to allow additional space for outdoor dining
Woman thrown to floor, punched in face in Bronx rape attempt
'I Love NY' logo designer dies at 91
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
More TOP STORIES News