AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Thursday night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Don't expect too much action during the day, but as a powerful cold front passes through on Thursday night, we could get some heavy flooding rain along with gusty wind and hail.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for late storms with a high of 61.
Friday
Messy morning, but mild with a high of 67.
Saturday
Early shower. High 68.
Sunday
Mild mix with a high of 70.
Monday
Bright and breezy with a high of 66.
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 59.
Wednesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 56.
