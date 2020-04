AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Thursday night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Don't expect too much action during the day, but as a powerful cold front passes through on Thursday night, we could get some heavy flooding rain along with gusty wind and hail.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:AccuWeather Alert for late storms with a high of 61.Messy morning, but mild with a high of 67.Early shower. High 68.Mild mix with a high of 70.Bright and breezy with a high of 66.Sun and clouds with a high of 59.Cooler clouds with a high of 56.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app