AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Thursday night

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Don't expect too much action during the day, but as a powerful cold front passes through on Thursday night, we could get some heavy flooding rain along with gusty wind and hail.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for late storms with a high of 61.

Friday
Messy morning, but mild with a high of 67.

Saturday
Early shower. High 68.

Sunday

Mild mix with a high of 70.

Monday
Bright and breezy with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 59.

Wednesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 56.



