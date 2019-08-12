Weather

AccuWeather: Stormy Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Humid conditions continue on Tuesday with a shower in the morning, then heavy rain and thunderstorms with a potential for flash flooding later in the day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday

It's an AccuWeather Alert day with showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 81.

Wednesday
Some sun with a high of 80.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 79.

Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 81.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.

Sunday
Some sun, maybe a t-storm with a high of 82.

Monday
Partly sunny and warm with a high of 84.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
