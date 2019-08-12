AccuWeather: Stormy Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Humid conditions continue on Tuesday with a shower in the morning, then heavy rain and thunderstorms with a potential for flash flooding later in the day.
Tuesday
It's an AccuWeather Alert day with showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 81.
Wednesday
Some sun with a high of 80.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 79.
Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 81.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.
Sunday
Some sun, maybe a t-storm with a high of 82.
Monday
Partly sunny and warm with a high of 84.
