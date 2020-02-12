NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be an AccuWeather Alert day with Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of strong thunderstorms possible.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
AccuWeather Alert for some strong storms. More humid. High 87.
Sunday
Hot and humid. High 89.
Monday
Not as humid with a high of 88.
Tuesday
PM storm. High 85.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms possible with a high of 82.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a chance of a thunderstorm. A high of 86.
Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 87.
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms expected Saturday
