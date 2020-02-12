weather

AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms expected today

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be steamy pop-up storms on Tuesday. Some of them are expected to be severe as they arrive in the afternoon.

The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the region, with gusts up to 60 m.p.h.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologist Jeff Smith and AccuWeather.



RELATED | Alerts, advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy storms with a high of 92.

Wednesday
Refreshing breeze with a high of 80.

Thursday
Humid again with a high of 90.

Friday
Possible thunderstorm or two with a high of 87.

Saturday
Possible storms with a high of 82.

Sunday
Cooler breeze with a high of 79

Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Laura becomes a hurricane; major Cat 3 landfall expected
Double hurricane whammy could impact the Gulf coast
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Double hurricane whammy could impact the Gulf coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Laura becomes a hurricane; major Cat 3 landfall expected
Three injured when car crashes into outdoor dining area
COVID Updates: Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?
Movers turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
2020 RNC: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
2nd day of unrest after Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin
Concerns raised about NYC's Outdoor Learning Plan
Show More
MTA offers $10K reward as subway windows smashed again
Residents furious, considering suing city over homeless increase
List: 14 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Parkland father, NY native says 'safety of kids' depends on Trump
New video released in investigation into disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
More TOP STORIES News