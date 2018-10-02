WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms move through the Tri-State area

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest on the storm damage in Westchester County.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A Tornado Watch is in effect for areas north and west of New York City until midnight as potentially dangerous storms move through.

Showers and thunderstorms crossing the region Tuesday evening could be severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadoes.

The best chance of this happening is north of the city, where the strongest atmospheric dynamics are located.

Storms have already produced wind damage and hail across parts of the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, and additional thunderstorms will be crossing the area until around midnight.

The storms toppled trees and power lines, including in Chappaqua, where a tree fell onto a house. No one was injured.

Harlem Line service was temporarily delayed between Goldens Bridge and Chappaqua due to downed trees in the vicinity of Bedford Hills.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertornadostorm damageNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Cleanup underway after flash flooding prompts dozens of rescues
Over 200 workers rescued from flooded industrial park in NJ
More Weather
Top Stories
NYPD: 2 arrested on fire escape after shakedown, kidnapping
14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs in surprise attack
NYPD officer faces charges after incident in Nashville
Police: Connecticut teens record sex act in classroom
Ex-NICU nurse accused of abusing at least 9 infants
New York Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
NY Times: Trump got $413M from his father, much from tax dodges
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Show More
Man arrested in attack on mom in front of 4-year-old son
NJ home spray-painted with swastikas, hateful messages
LI neighborhood worried about non-violent juvenile offenders
2 exposed to powdery substance at Ted Cruz's office
9-year-old girl survives fall out 6th-floor window in Harlem
More News