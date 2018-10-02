NEW YORK (WABC) --A Tornado Watch is in effect for areas north and west of New York City until midnight as potentially dangerous storms move through.
Showers and thunderstorms crossing the region Tuesday evening could be severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadoes.
The best chance of this happening is north of the city, where the strongest atmospheric dynamics are located.
Storms have already produced wind damage and hail across parts of the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, and additional thunderstorms will be crossing the area until around midnight.
The storms toppled trees and power lines, including in Chappaqua, where a tree fell onto a house. No one was injured.
Harlem Line service was temporarily delayed between Goldens Bridge and Chappaqua due to downed trees in the vicinity of Bedford Hills.
