AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms popping up, warnings issued

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the updated 7-day forecast from Sam Champion and Accuweather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth and Somerset Counties in New Jersey. There's a chance of strong storms throughout the afternoon as the temperature heats up to the mid-80s.A powerful front is expected to arrive in the region after 1 p.m. and could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and thunderstorms.Scattered storms will remain in the area through the evening and into Friday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Strong storms with a high of 84.Late storm with a high of 85.Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 85.Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.Less humid with a high of 78.Mostly sunny with a high of 77.Partly sunny with a high of 78.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app