AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms popping up, warnings issued

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth and Somerset Counties in New Jersey. There's a chance of strong storms throughout the afternoon as the temperature heats up to the mid-80s.

A powerful front is expected to arrive in the region after 1 p.m. and could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and thunderstorms.

Scattered storms will remain in the area through the evening and into Friday.

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Strong storms with a high of 84.

Thursday

Late storm with a high of 85.

Friday
Steamy thunderstorm with a high of 85.

Saturday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.

Sunday
Less humid with a high of 78.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 78.



