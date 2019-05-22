AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms expected Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have an AccuWeather Alert on Thursday with some strong thunderstorms expected later in the day.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for strong storms late in the day and a high near 74.
Friday
Early clouds clear out with a high near 76.
Saturday
Some sun with a chance of a late thunderstorm with a high near 72.
Sunday
Sunshine and patchy clouds with a high near 86.
Monday
Early thunderstorm with a high near 78.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high near 74.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and a high of 72.
