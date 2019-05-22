Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms expected Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have an AccuWeather Alert on Thursday with some strong thunderstorms expected later in the day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for strong storms late in the day and a high near 74.


Friday

Early clouds clear out with a high near 76.

Saturday
Some sun with a chance of a late thunderstorm with a high near 72.


Sunday
Sunshine and patchy clouds with a high near 86.

Monday

Early thunderstorm with a high near 78.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high near 74.

Wednesday
Partly sunny and a high of 72.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NEW DETAILS: Young person viciously assaulted on NYC subway
NJ man arrested, allegedly wanted to bomb Trump Tower
Trump stalks out of meeting with Dems, while NY lawmakers vote to allow release of Trump's state tax returns
Dump truck falls through upper level of NJ parking garage
Sam Champion joins Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon
19 treated after pepper spray release at NJ elementary school
Meet the cast of tonight's live Norman Lear special on ABC
Show More
Wanted suspect won't surrender until Facebook post gets 15K likes
Fleet Week celebration kicks off with Parade of Ships
Murder conviction overturned for man imprisoned 33 years
Video: Newark police officer indicted in fatal shooting
Flamingo hit by rock thrown by child euthanized at Ill. zoo
More TOP STORIES News