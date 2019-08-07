Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Strong thunderstorms expected Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have an AccuWeather Alert on Wednesday as strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours are expected to roll through the area, especially in the afternoon.

Rainfall of an inch or more per hour is possible in some areas.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for some heavy thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Thursday
Still humid with a chance for a storm with a high of 87.

Friday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 83.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 81.

Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 82.

Monday
Another nice one with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
