Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Strong winds on Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong and potentially damaging winds will be moving through the Tri-State area Thursday, with gusts reaching 40-50 miles an hour in some spots.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 59.



Friday
Breezy beauty with a high of 60.

Saturday
Classic October with a high of 64.

EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Sunday
Partlly sunny with a high of 66.

Monday
Possible showers with a high of 69.

Tuesday
Windy and rainy with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Morning rain with a high of 62.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Powerful nor'easter packs heavy winds, downs trees in NY area
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Long Island boxer dies 4 days after being knocked out during fight
Man in custody in NYC playground shooting that killed 1, hurt 11
City poised to close notorious Rikers jail complex by 2026
65-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn
9-year-old girl burned, critically injured at NYC school: Police
Show More
MTA unveils new lab testing commuter ideas for disabled riders
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
4 LIRR workers earned combined $650K in overtime, officials say
Timeline: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
3 dead, 8 hurt after van overturns in Pennsylvania
More TOP STORIES News