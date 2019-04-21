AccuWeather Alert: Sun and a shower on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be sun and possibly a shower on Easter Sunday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Sun and a shower with a high of 66.
Monday
A passing shower with a high of 65.
Tuesday
Warm blend with a high near 74.
Wednesday
Still warm with a high near 71.
Thursday
Cloudier and cooler with a high near 65.
Friday
Showers and a possible thunderstorm with a high near 74.
Saturday
Breezy and pleasant with a high near 69.
