AccuWeather Alert: Sun and a shower on Sunday

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be sun and possibly a shower on Easter Sunday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Sunday
Sun and a shower with a high of 66.

Monday
A passing shower with a high of 65.

Tuesday
Warm blend with a high near 74.

Wednesday
Still warm with a high near 71.

Thursday
Cloudier and cooler with a high near 65.

Friday
Showers and a possible thunderstorm with a high near 74.

Saturday
Breezy and pleasant with a high near 69.



RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

More TOP STORIES News