AccuWeather Alert: Sunday feels like 100 degrees

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be hazy, hot, and humid and it will feel like 100 degrees.A heat advisory has been issued starting Sunday for extreme heat and humidity as the temperature will soar into the 90s and feel even hotter.The steamy and unhealthy conditions are forecast to linger into Tuesday.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Accuweather Alert: Feels like 100!AccuWeather Alert: 1st Heat Wave. High 95.Stays Steamy. High 90.Afternoon thunderstorm. High 86.Humid storms with a high of 86.Partly sunny. High 87.Sunny and warm with a high of 86.