AccuWeather Alert: Sunday feels like 100 degrees

A heat advisory has been issued starting Sunday for extreme heat and humidity as the temperature will soar into the 90s and feel even hotter.
The steamy and unhealthy conditions are forecast to linger into Tuesday.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Accuweather Alert: Feels like 100!
Monday
AccuWeather Alert: 1st Heat Wave. High 95.
Tuesday
Stays Steamy. High 90.
Wednesday
Afternoon thunderstorm. High 86.
Thursday
Humid storms with a high of 86.
Friday
Partly sunny. High 87.
Saturday
Sunny and warm with a high of 86.
