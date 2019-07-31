AccuWeather Alert: Threat of heavy afternoon storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Widespread thunderstorms are expected across parts of the Tri-State area Wednesday afternoon, and AccuWeather says the main threats are heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for showers and thunderstorms, still steamy, with a high of 86.
Thursday
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 85.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.
Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.
Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 88.
Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.
