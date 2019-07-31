Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Threat of heavy afternoon storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Widespread thunderstorms are expected across parts of the Tri-State area Wednesday afternoon, and AccuWeather says the main threats are heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for showers and thunderstorms, still steamy, with a high of 86.

Thursday
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 85.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.

Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 88.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
More TOP STORIES News