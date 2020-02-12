weather

AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for parts of NY

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms into Wednesday evening

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings have been issued for Sullivan County in New York as another round of showers and thunderstorms move in Wednesday evening.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Once Wednesday's storms move out, the humidity will drop overnight leading to a partly sunny and cooler Thursday.

RELATED | Flooding, power outages reported as storms hit Tri-State

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android



Wednesday
Steamy pop-ups. High of 90.

Thursday
Lowering humidity. High 82.

Friday
Much cooler. High 70.

Saturday
T-Storm chance. High 75.

Sunday
Some sun with a storm possible north and west. High 76.

Monday
Showers and storms. High 80.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High of 78.


MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.




RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
2.4-magnitude earthquake reported in Ocean County
Tips for staying cool, saving energy as NYC temps hit 90 degrees
NYC updates evacuation zones in preparation for hurricane season
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
TOP STORIES
Shocking video shows moment MTA bus crashes into NYC building
Suspect in 10-year-old boy's fatal shooting faces judge
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
Eric Adams emotional after opponents question his NYC residency
NJ superintendent put on leave after refusing to make masks optional
Residents show Puerto Rican pride ahead of annual parade
Gas station attendant stabbed in chest after fight with customer: Police
Show More
Campaign underway to restore mural of transgender activist
Porter visits school to highlight importance of in-person learning
Women have close encounter with hammerhead sharks: WATCH
Solar eclipse tomorrow: How to watch
Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden blocked permit
More TOP STORIES News