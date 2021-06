AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for parts of NY

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings have been issued for Sullivan County in New York as another round of showers and thunderstorms move in Wednesday evening.Once Wednesday's storms move out, the humidity will drop overnight leading to a partly sunny and cooler Thursday.Steamy pop-ups. High of 90.Lowering humidity. High 82.Much cooler. High 70.T-Storm chance. High 75.Some sun with a storm possible north and west. High 76.Showers and storms. High 80.Clouds and sun. High of 78.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app