AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorm warnings popping up around Tri-State

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Steamy storms are popping up around the area on Tuesday. Some of them are expected to be severe as they arrive this evening.

The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the region, with gusts up to 60 m.p.h.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy storms with a high of 92.

Wednesday
Refreshing breeze with a high of 80.

Thursday
Humid again with a high of 90.

Friday
Possible thunderstorm or two with a high of 87.

Saturday
Possible storms with a high of 82.

Sunday
Cooler breeze with a high of 79

Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.



