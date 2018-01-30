WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms continue Wednesday

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Wednesday brings the threat of more stormy weather into the Tri-State area.

Showers will give way to some breaks of sun, and it will remain warm and humid with a high of 81.

Wednesday evening is expected to bring another round of thunderstorms with heavy downpours at times along with strong, gusty winds.

Skies will clear on Thursday with a high of 70.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
