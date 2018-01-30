AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms continue Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) --Wednesday brings the threat of more stormy weather into the Tri-State area.
Showers will give way to some breaks of sun, and it will remain warm and humid with a high of 81.
Wednesday evening is expected to bring another round of thunderstorms with heavy downpours at times along with strong, gusty winds.
Skies will clear on Thursday with a high of 70.
