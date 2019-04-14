Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms expected overnight

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A line of strong thunderstorms could move through late Sunday night with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours before clearing out by early Monday.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Cloudy and cooler with a high of 63.

Monday
Rain ending, with highs around 67.

Tuesday
Partly sunny and breezy with a high near 63.

Wednesday
Shower in spots with a high of 62.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 65.

Friday
A few showers with a high near 70.

Saturday
Rain and possible thunder with a high near 64.

