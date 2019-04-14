AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms expected overnight

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A line of strong thunderstorms could move through late Sunday night with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours before clearing out by early Monday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Cloudy and cooler with a high of 63.
Monday
Rain ending, with highs around 67.
Tuesday
Partly sunny and breezy with a high near 63.
Wednesday
Shower in spots with a high of 62.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 65.
Friday
A few showers with a high near 70.
Saturday
Rain and possible thunder with a high near 64.
