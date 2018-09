AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms Wednesday evening

Wednesday brings the threat of more stormy weather into the Tri-State area.Showers into Wednesday morning will give way to some breaks of sun on Wednesday. It will be warm and humid with a high of 81.Wednesday evening is expected to bring another round of thunderstorms with heavy downpours at times along with strong, gusty winds.Skies will clear on Thursday with a high of 70. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app