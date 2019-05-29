NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado warning has been issued for Hunterdon County in New Jersey, Sullivan County in New York and Pike County in Pennsylvania. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey as another line of severe weather approaches the Tri-State area.
The warnings continue until 4:15 p.m. in New Jersey and 4:00 p.m. in Sullivan and Pike.
The watch area includes Hunterdon, Mercer and Warren Counties and parts of south Jersey until 8:00 p.m.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Severe storms are expected late in the day into the evening across the area. The high is 77.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Thursday
Much warmer with a high near 80. There could be a hit or miss thunderstorm.
Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.
Saturday
Partly sunny and nice with a high near 77.
Sunday
Cloudy with a thunderstorm with a high near 76.
Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.
Tuesday
A breezy beauty with a high near 74
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado warning
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More