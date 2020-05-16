AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch for Dutchess, Ulster Counties

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch remains in effect for Dutchess and Ulster Counties until 10 p.m. Friday as some severe storms cross the Tri-State area.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have also been popping up. Check here for the watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Gorgeous day with a high of 76.
Sunday
Cooler clouds with a high of 64.
Monday
cool showers with a high of 61.
Tuesday
Breezy and rainy with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Stays showery with a high of 60.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 68.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms possible with a high of 72.
