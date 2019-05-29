Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch for parts of New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For a second straight day, a tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey as another line of severe weather approaches the Tri-State area.

The watch area includes Hunterdon, Mercer and Warren Counties and parts of south Jersey until 8:00 p.m.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.


Wednesday
Severe storms are expected late in the day into the evening across the area. The high is 77.

Thursday
Much warmer with a high near 80. There could be a hit or miss thunderstorm.



Friday
Less humid with a high near 78.


Saturday
Partly sunny and nice with a high near 77.

Sunday
Cloudy with a thunderstorm with a high near 76.



Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.

Tuesday
A breezy beauty with a high near 74

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
