AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch for parts of New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For a second straight day, a tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey as another line of severe weather approaches the Tri-State area.The watch area includes Hunterdon, Mercer and Warren Counties and parts of south Jersey until 8:00 p.m.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Severe storms are expected late in the day into the evening across the area. The high is 77.Much warmer with a high near 80. There could be a hit or miss thunderstorm.Less humid with a high near 78.Partly sunny and nice with a high near 77.Cloudy with a thunderstorm with a high near 76.Cool with sun and a high near 72.A breezy beauty with a high near 74