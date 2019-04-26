Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch in effect in 5 New Jersey counties

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Storms continue to batter the Tri-State Area Friday, and a tornado watch has been issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Ocean, Mercer and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey until 9 p.m.

The storms and winds brought down some trees, including one in Garwood, New Jersey, that crushed a car and narrowly missed a house.
In Wyckoff, a lightning strike brought down power lines and closed Wyckoff Avenue between Russell and Franklin avenues.

Hail was also reported in some areas.

Rain and thunderstorms will give way to a cooler, mixed bag of a weekend across the New York area.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Saturday
Sunny but gusty. High near 59.

Sunday
A few showers and continued cool. High 58.



Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 60.

Tuesday
A few showers with highs near 64.

Wednesday
May shower with a high of 62.

Thursday
Rain returns with a high of 60.

Friday
More showers. High 61.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
