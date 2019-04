AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch in effect in 5 New Jersey counties

EMBED >More News Videos Toni Yates has the latest on the storm damage in New Jersey.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Storms continue to batter the Tri-State Area Friday, and a tornado watch has been issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Ocean, Mercer and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey until 9 p.m.The storms and winds brought down some trees, including one in Garwood, New Jersey, that crushed a car and narrowly missed a house.In Wyckoff, a lightning strike brought down power lines and closed Wyckoff Avenue between Russell and Franklin avenues.Hail was also reported in some areas.Rain and thunderstorms will give way to a cooler, mixed bag of a weekend across the New York area.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Sunny but gusty. High near 59.A few showers and continued cool. High 58.Partly sunny with a high of 60.A few showers with highs near 64.May shower with a high of 62.Rain returns with a high of 60.More showers. High 61.