AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch in effect in 5 New Jersey counties

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
The storms and winds brought down some trees, including one in Garwood, New Jersey, that crushed a car and narrowly missed a house.
In Wyckoff, a lightning strike brought down power lines and closed Wyckoff Avenue between Russell and Franklin avenues.
Hail was also reported in some areas.
@Raphael4NY Holy Hail in Queens pic.twitter.com/z7si1nYUUo— CS (@drcraigrx) April 26, 2019
Rain and thunderstorms will give way to a cooler, mixed bag of a weekend across the New York area.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Sunny but gusty. High near 59.
Sunday
A few showers and continued cool. High 58.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 60.
Tuesday
A few showers with highs near 64.
Wednesday
May shower with a high of 62.
Thursday
Rain returns with a high of 60.
Friday
More showers. High 61.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast