weather

AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch in NJ; High wind warning

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey until 6:00 p.m. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for much of the area until 6 p.m. because of a significant system also bringing heavy rain and some severe storms.

The tornado watch area includes the following counties: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Morris; Ocean; Salem; Somerset; Sussex; Warren.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

In addition to the potential for flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas, the wind will be the biggest issue.

Monday will be very windy with periods of rain and embedded strong thunderstorms which may contain flash flooding and damaging wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph.

The greatest threat of damaging wind is in NYC and along the coast.

The strong wind would be enough to cause downed trees and power outages across the region.

Some sun will return late in the day and we'll clear out Monday night.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

b
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Storm system leaving a path of destruction
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Warmer weather, humidity and the coronavirus
Scenes of beautiful Spring around New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Cuomo gives COVID-19 update as NY deaths surpass 10,000
Storm system leaving a path of destruction
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from USS Roosevelt crew
Widespread transmission in NYC, but moving in the right direction
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears on cover of 'Rolling Stone'
Show More
Beloved sports photographer Anthony Causi dies of coronavirus
NY orders essential workers to wear face masks
20th NYPD member dies from COVID-19
FDNY EMT Hodge, who worked on 9/11, died from coronavirus
New actions in NJ designed to stop the spread of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News