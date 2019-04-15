AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch, thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a Tornado Watch for much of the Tri-State area until 7 a.m.
New York Tornado Watch counties: Bronx; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Westchester; Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Ulster
New Jersey Tornado Watch counties: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Morris; Ocean; Salem; Somerset
Connecticut Tornado Watch county: Fairfield
Strong thunderstorms are making their way through the area, but they are expected to clear out of the area later Monday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Rain ending, with highs around 64.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high near 65.
Wednesday
Shower in spots with a high near 57.
Thursday
Moderately cloudy and cool with a high near 57.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 72.
Saturday
Lingering rain with a high near 67.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high near 68.
