AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch, thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a Tornado Watch for much of the Tri-State area until 7 a.m.

New York Tornado Watch counties: Bronx; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Westchester; Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Ulster

New Jersey Tornado Watch counties: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Morris; Ocean; Salem; Somerset

Connecticut Tornado Watch county: Fairfield

Strong thunderstorms are making their way through the area, but they are expected to clear out of the area later Monday.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Rain ending, with highs around 64.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high near 65.

Wednesday
Shower in spots with a high near 57.

Thursday
Moderately cloudy and cool with a high near 57.

Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 72.

Saturday
Lingering rain with a high near 67.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high near 68.

