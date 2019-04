AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch, thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a Tornado Watch for much of the Tri-State area until 7 a.m.New York Tornado Watch counties: Bronx; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Westchester; Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; UlsterNew Jersey Tornado Watch counties: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Morris; Ocean; Salem; SomersetConnecticut Tornado Watch county: FairfieldStrong thunderstorms are making their way through the area, but they are expected to clear out of the area later Monday.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Rain ending, with highs around 64.Sun to clouds with a high near 65.Shower in spots with a high near 57.Moderately cloudy and cool with a high near 57.Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 72.Lingering rain with a high near 67.Clouds and sun with a high near 68. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app