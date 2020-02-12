For more head to our weather alerts page: https://abc7ny.com/weather/alerts/
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch north of #nyc until 10pm. Scattered thunderstorms into early this evening could be severe (mainly N&W) with gusty winds and even the chance of an isolated tornado. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/nEzg3wbKVw— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) August 2, 2020
Sunday will be seasonably warm and very humid with a few potentially strong showers and storms.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
High humidity and thunderstorms likely with a high of 87.
Monday
Humid blend with a high of 86.
Tuesday
"Isaias impact" with a high of 78.
Wednesday
Humid shower with a high of 84.
Thursday
Thunder threat. High 84.
Friday
Still a chance for storms with a high of 85.
Saturday
Partial sunshine. High of 85.
