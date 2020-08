ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch north of #nyc until 10pm. Scattered thunderstorms into early this evening could be severe (mainly N&W) with gusty winds and even the chance of an isolated tornado. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/nEzg3wbKVw — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) August 2, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- AccuWeather Alert: a Tornado Watch is in effect for counties New York, New Jersey and Connecticut until 10 p.m. Sunday.For more head to our weather alerts page: https://abc7ny.com/weather/alerts/ Sunday will be seasonably warm and very humid with a few potentially strong showers and storms.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:High humidity and thunderstorms likely with a high of 87.Humid blend with a high of 86."Isaias impact" with a high of 78.Humid shower with a high of 84.Thunder threat. High 84.Still a chance for storms with a high of 85.Partial sunshine. High of 85.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app