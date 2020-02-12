weather

AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- AccuWeather Alert: a Tornado Watch is in effect for counties New York, New Jersey and Connecticut until 10 p.m. Sunday.

For more head to our weather alerts page: https://abc7ny.com/weather/alerts/



Sunday will be seasonably warm and very humid with a few potentially strong showers and storms.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
High humidity and thunderstorms likely with a high of 87.

Monday
Humid blend with a high of 86.

Tuesday
"Isaias impact" with a high of 78.
RELATED: Tracking Hurricane Isaias
Wednesday
Humid shower with a high of 84.

Thursday
Thunder threat. High 84.

Friday
Still a chance for storms with a high of 85.

Saturday
Partial sunshine. High of 85.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

