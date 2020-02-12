AccuWeather Alert: Tropical rains and then a wintry blast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain ramps up on Thursday as remnants of Hurricane Zeta begin to impact the Tri-State area.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking rain with a high of 54.
Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain with possible flakes to finish with a high of 43.
Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 47.
Sunday
Comfy blend with a of 58.
Monday
Bright and blustery with a high of 43.
Tuesday
Pleasant sun with a high of 47.
Wednesday
Milder mix with a high of 59.
