weather

AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Fay is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the entire New York City and Tri-State area on Friday.

Click here for the full Tropical Storm Fay forecast.

A tropical storm warning and flash flood watch have been issued ahead of Fay's arrival. Click here for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service



7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Tropical rain with a high of 79.

Saturday
Soggy start with a high of 87.

Sunday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Monday

Stays steamy with a high of 90.

Tuesday
Heat wave with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Another scorcher with a high of 91.

Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Warning: Flooding rain, riptides expected from Fay
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
Storms topple trees throughout Brooklyn
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Warning: Flooding rain, riptides expected from Fay
COVID News: NYC cancels all large events through September
COVID NYC: 26 Catholic schools will not reopen in wake of pandemic
Police find 17-year-old in waters off NJ
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody
'Black Lives Matter' painted in front of Trump Tower
NY nursing homes still on lockdown, families want visitation
Show More
Woman survives after car swept away by flash flooding in NJ
SCOTUS rulings keep Trump's tax returns private for now
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
5 arrested in death of Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke
Customer leaves $1,000 tip at Jersey Shore restaurant
More TOP STORIES News