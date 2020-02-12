AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning

Click here for the full Tropical Storm Fay forecast.
A tropical storm warning and flash flood watch have been issued ahead of Fay's arrival. Click here for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service
ACCUWEATHER ALERT— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) July 9, 2020
Tropical Storm Warning Issued #fay #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/R8eJltbAKV
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Tropical rain with a high of 79.
Saturday
Soggy start with a high of 87.
Sunday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Monday
Stays steamy with a high of 90.
Tuesday
Heat wave with a high of 90.
Wednesday
Another scorcher with a high of 91.
Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.