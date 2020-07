AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Fay is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the entire New York City and Tri-State area on Friday.A tropical storm warning and flash flood watch have been issued ahead of Fay's arrival. Click here for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Tropical rain with a high of 79.Soggy start with a high of 87.Hot and humid with a high of 90.Stays steamy with a high of 90.Heat wave with a high of 90.Another scorcher with a high of 91.Hot and humid with a high of 90.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app