AccuWeather Alert: Two bouts of winter weather heading our way

Winter storm watches and advisories have been issued for parts of the New York area as two systems threaten to bring some snow, ice and rain through Tuesday.
A period of snow Sunday night into early Monday could leave behind a small but slippery accumulation, especially in parts of central and southern New Jersey.
The bigger storm on Tuesday will bring a more widespread distribution of wintry precipitation that will cause slippery and treacherous travel.
That'll change to rain in New York City and at the coast, but an extended period of ice and possible power outages could occur to the north and west.
Winter storm watches have been issued for areas to the far north and west of the city.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Cloudy, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday night
Snow likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday
A mix of snow, sleet and rain with highs in the mid-30s. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. East wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
