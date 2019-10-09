AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, lots of rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A storm developing off the coast will bring heavy rain at times, cause coastal flooding and wind gusts topping 50 mph especially over Long Island through Thursday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for periods of rain and very windy conditions. High 59.
Friday
Rain finally tapers off, but still windy and a high of 62.
Saturday
Clouds break, but a shower still possible. High 67.
Sunday
Clouds to sun. High 68.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a high 69.
Tuesday
Some sun with a scattered shower. High 68.
Wednesday
Some sun with a scattered shower. High 66.
