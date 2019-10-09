Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, lots of rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A storm developing off the coast will bring heavy rain at times, cause coastal flooding and wind gusts topping 50 mph especially over Long Island through Thursday.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for periods of rain and very windy conditions. High 59.

Friday

Rain finally tapers off, but still windy and a high of 62.

Saturday
Clouds break, but a shower still possible. High 67.

Sunday
Clouds to sun. High 68.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high 69.

Tuesday
Some sun with a scattered shower. High 68.

Wednesday
Some sun with a scattered shower. High 66.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


