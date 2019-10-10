AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, rainy to the east

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for periods of rain and very windy conditions, especially east of New York City. High 59.
Friday
Rain finally tapers off, but still windy and a high of 60.
Saturday
Clouds break, but a shower still possible. High 67.
Sunday
Clouds to sun. High 67.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a high 69.
Tuesday
Some sun with a scattered shower. High 70.
Wednesday
Some sun with a scattered shower. High 66.
