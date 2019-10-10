Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, rainy to the east

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A storm developing and stalling off the coast will bring heavy rain at times, cause coastal flooding and wind gusts topping 50 mph especially over Long Island.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for periods of rain and very windy conditions, especially east of New York City. High 59.

Friday

Rain finally tapers off, but still windy and a high of 60.

Saturday
Clouds break, but a shower still possible. High 67.

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Sunday
Clouds to sun. High 67.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high 69.

Tuesday
Some sun with a scattered shower. High 70.

Wednesday
Some sun with a scattered shower. High 66.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sets fire to backpack outside synagogue during Yom Kippur
Girl saved from subway tracks honored by NYPD
West Side Highway speed limit set to be reduced
Ample Hills recalls Peppermint Pattie ice cream
NYC karate instructor accused of raping 12-year-old student
Uber, Lyft drivers to protest the companies
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape, former anchor denies claims
Show More
19-year-old man fatally shot, body dumped in Queens neighborhood
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Auto shop falsified brake work for limo in fatal NY crash, DA says
LI police shooting: Officer opened fire when suspect drove at him
Murder of mother of 9 in NJ still unsolved 30 years later
More TOP STORIES News