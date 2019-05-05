AccuWeather Alert: Warmer sunshine Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be turning warmer with sunshine.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Turning warmer with a high near 70.
Tuesday
Late thunderstorms with a high near 74.
Wednesday
Cooler clouds with highs near 66.
Thursday
Damp and cool with a high near 57.
Friday
Showers possible with a high near 68.
Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 66.
Sunday
Rather cloudy with a high near 65.
