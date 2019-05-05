Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Warmer sunshine Monday

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be turning warmer with sunshine.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Turning warmer with a high near 70.

Tuesday
Late thunderstorms with a high near 74.

Wednesday
Cooler clouds with highs near 66.

Thursday
Damp and cool with a high near 57.

Friday
Showers possible with a high near 68.

Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 66.

Sunday
Rather cloudy with a high near 65.

