NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's going to be a soggy, windy end to the weekend as remnants of Post Tropical Cyclone Olga washout the Tri-State area.
Parts of the area could see a couple of inches of rain.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn
Sunday
Another soaking with a high of 66.
Monday
Back to beautiful with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Clouds and drizzle with a high of 64.
Wednesday
More clouds than sun. High 65.
Thursday
Light rain. High 63.
Friday
Bookend rain with a high of 63.
Saturday
Turns chilly. High 55.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather Alert: Wet and windy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More