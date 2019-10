AccuWeather Alert: Wet and windy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's going to be a soggy, windy end to the weekend as remnants of Post Tropical Cyclone Olga washout the Tri-State area.Parts of the area could see a couple of inches of rain.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Another soaking with a high of 66.Back to beautiful with a high of 68.Clouds and drizzle with a high of 64.More clouds than sun. High 65.Light rain. High 63.Bookend rain with a high of 63.Turns chilly. High 55.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------