AccuWeather Alert: Wet and windy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's going to be a soggy, windy end to the weekend as remnants of Post Tropical Cyclone Olga washout the Tri-State area.

Parts of the area could see a couple of inches of rain.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Sunday
Another soaking with a high of 66.

Monday
Back to beautiful with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Clouds and drizzle with a high of 64.

Wednesday
More clouds than sun. High 65.

Thursday
Light rain. High 63.

Friday
Bookend rain with a high of 63.

Saturday
Turns chilly. High 55.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


