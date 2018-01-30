WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Michael to bring rain to New York area

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Flash Flood watches are in effect across the New York area with the remnants of Hurricane Michael expected to bring heavy rain later today and tonight.

As moisture from the powerful storm links up with a cold front in the region, a few showers will arrive by dawn, especially west of New York City.

The rain will become more widespread by midday, with the heaviest downpours expected between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., making for a potentially messy evening commute.

The area could see 1 to 3 of inches of rain, with higher totals south and east of New York City. The rain will bring the threat of street, stream and river flooding.

Thursday will be warm and humid with a high of 76.

Skies will clear on Friday but temperatures will cool off with a high of just 62.

