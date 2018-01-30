WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Storm Michael to affect NY area

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Flash Flood watches are in effect for parts of the New York area with Tropical Storm Michael expected to bring heavy rain overnight into Friday.

As moisture from the powerful storm linked up with a cold front in the region, rain began falling Thursday morning and continued for most of the day.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS and ACCUTRACK RADAR.

The heaviest downpours are expected from the pre-dawn hours until 7 a.m., and the hardest hit-areas will be the Jersey Shore and Suffolk County.

The rain could make for a messy morning commute, with the possibility of flash flooding in areas with poor drainage.

The rain should end by later Friday morning. But colder air will then move in, with a high of 62 and a low of 48 Friday night.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael: 6 dead, including 11-year-old girl
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
More Weather
Top Stories
5 doctors among 10 arrested in NYC prescription drug bust
37-year-old man killed by wrong-way sanitation truck
NJ murder suspect added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted List
NYPD: Man sneaks into woman's NYC apartment, rapes her
Hurricane Michael: 6 dead, including 11-year-old girl
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Video: North Carolina raccoon escapes rising floodwater
Man accused of directing violence against reputed crime family
Show More
Massage therapist accused of sex abuse linked to 3 more cases
Pump bursts into flames when driver pulls away while refueling
Acute flaccid myelitis: Rare illness confirmed in 4th state
Malfunctioning power strip caused fire that killed 5 kids in Union City
Video shows people fleeing after 2 shot on Bronx playground
More News