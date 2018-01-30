NEW YORK (WABC) --Flash Flood watches are in effect for parts of the New York area with Tropical Storm Michael expected to bring heavy rain overnight into Friday.
As moisture from the powerful storm linked up with a cold front in the region, rain began falling Thursday morning and continued for most of the day.
The heaviest downpours are expected from the pre-dawn hours until 7 a.m., and the hardest hit-areas will be the Jersey Shore and Suffolk County.
The rain could make for a messy morning commute, with the possibility of flash flooding in areas with poor drainage.
The rain should end by later Friday morning. But colder air will then move in, with a high of 62 and a low of 48 Friday night.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
