AccuWeather Alert: Willa remnants to become part of weekend coastal storm

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The remnants of Hurricane Willa are expected to become part of a coastal storm that will hit the Tri-State area this weekend.

The AccuWeather forecast calls for the storm to start taking shape off the Carolina coast Friday afternoon and move into the Northeast, with rain arriving by late Friday evening.

The brunt of the nor'easter, with the heaviest rain and strongest winds, will be from about 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

About 1 - 2 inches of rain are expected, along with wind gusts of up to 50 miles an hour which could bring some downed trees and power outages.

The storm could produce minor to moderate coastal flooding and some possible beach erosion. But it is not expected to bring snow except for the highest elevations in the Catskills and Poconos.

The storm will move to the north and taper off to passing showers on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 55.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
