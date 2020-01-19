Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Windy and chilly Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday is a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the 40s, but gusty winds will make it feel much, much colder -- even single digits at times.

And even though most of the snow that fell Saturday is gone, the chill will last into the start of the work week with an uncomfortably cold Monday on tap.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Windy and chilly with a high of 41.



Monday
Brisk and cold with a high of 32.

Tuesday
Not as brisk with a high of 32.

Wednesday
Not as harsh with a high of 38.



Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 45.

Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 44.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 43.

