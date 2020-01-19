NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday is a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the 40s, but gusty winds will make it feel much, much colder -- even single digits at times.
And even though most of the snow that fell Saturday is gone, the chill will last into the start of the work week with an uncomfortably cold Monday on tap.
RELATED: Here's the latest on this weekend's winter storm
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Windy and chilly with a high of 41.
Monday
Brisk and cold with a high of 32.
Tuesday
Not as brisk with a high of 32.
Wednesday
Not as harsh with a high of 38.
Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 45.
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 44.
Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 43.
MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Alert: Windy and chilly Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More