AccuWeather Alert: Windy and chilly Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday is a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the 40s, but gusty winds will make it feel much, much colder -- even single digits at times.And even though most of the snow that fell Saturday is gone, the chill will last into the start of the work week with an uncomfortably cold Monday on tap.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Windy and chilly with a high of 41.Brisk and cold with a high of 32.Not as brisk with a high of 32.Not as harsh with a high of 38.Milder blend with a high of 45.Sun to clouds with a high of 44.Rain possible with a high of 43.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app