A significant storm will bring heavy rain to the New York City and areas to the south and east. Snow is still expected to the far north and west.Winter storm warnings remain in effect for parts of northern New Jersey, upstate New York and Connecticut. A flash flood watch was issued New York City, parts of New Jersey and Long Island.There may be some snow as the storm begins in the immediate New York City area, but the precipitation will change to rain as temperatures moderate. Less than an inch of snow is expected.There could be some icing along with for metro area and northeast New Jersey before the full changeover to rain.Rain will be heavy at times overnight, which may result in some flash flooding across the area.Temperatures will remain cold enough in the far northern and western suburbs, areas like northern Westchester County and northwest New Jersey, that several inches of snow are expected. Icing is possible north of I-84.Steady precipitation will wind down by midday on Sunday.Where snow turned to rain or freezing rain, the precipitation could change back to snow or a mix before ending. It'll turn windy and sharply colder by nightfall with a potential flash freeze.Expect numerous slick spots as wet surfaces and slush turn to ice. Temperatures in the low 40s will plummet in the single digits Sunday night.Monday will be blustery and dangerously cold with intervals of clouds and sun, along with the chance of flurries and a snow shower. Highs will only be in the teens, but it'll feel even colder with the wind.----------