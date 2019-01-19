AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm brings snow, then rain before brutal cold

A significant storm is forecasted to bring snow, followed by rain to the New York City and tri-state area Saturday night into Sunday.Winter storm warnings remain in effect for parts of northern New Jersey, upstate New York and Connecticut, but the winter weather watch was changed to an advisory for New York City, parts of New Jersey and Long Island.Saturday started off brisk and chillier with some sun followed by clouds.Light to moderate snowfall will begin after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The area can expect the steadiest period of snow until 9 p.m., and as temperatures rise, precipitation will transition to rain between 10: p.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday. Freezing rain is possible during the storm.Significant icing can occur just north and west of the city, which could lead to ice on trees and power lines, power outages and very slippery travel and walking conditions.Steady precipitation will wind down by midday on Sunday. Where snow turned to rain or freezing rain, the precipitation could change back to snow or flurries before ending. It'll turn windy and sharply colder by nightfall with a potential flash freeze.The rain is expected to taper off by Sunday afternoon.Expect numerous slick spots as wet surfaces and slush turn to ice. Temperatures in the low 40s will plummet in the single digits Sunday night.For New York City and the nearby suburbs, expect 1 to 3 inches of snow before the changeover. Around 3 to 6 inches are expected north and west of I-287. Only traces of snow are expected to the south and east.Monday will be blustery and bitterly cold with intervals of clouds and sun, along with the chance of flurries and a snow shower. Highs will only be in the teens, but it'll feel even colder with the wind.----------