AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm brings snow through the evening

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A second round of snow has been moving through our area on Monday and will continue during the evening as winter Storm Warnings remain in place across the Tri-State Area.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for many northern and western suburbs, with a Winter Weather Advisory in New York City and nearby suburbs. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect until 2 p.m., and travel has been difficult across the entire region.

The afternoon was windy with intermittent light rain, mixing with and changing to snow early. The snow came down hard during the commute home, with reduced visibility and slick travel on untreated surfaces.

More on travel advisories:
Temperatures initially in the mid 30s will fall toward the freezing mark, and expect northeast winds to become north 12-25 mph with gusts to 30mph.

Monday night will be cloudy, blustery and cold with evening snow, tapering off after midnight. Expect totals around 3 inches in New York City, 1"-3" south, 3"-6" in the northern suburbs -- and quickly going up to 6"-12" north and west of there.

Click here for the latest warnings from the National Weather Service

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, brisk and cold with perhaps a lingering morning flurry.

There will still be some slick spots to contend with during the morning commute, and highs in the upper 30s will feel like the 20s as a northwest wind blows at 12-25 mph.

Click here for school closings and delays

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
AccuWeather Alert with rain turning to snow and a high of 39.

Tuesday
Brisk and cold with a high of 40.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 42.

Thursday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 41.

Friday
Still chilly with a high of 44.

Saturday
windy and colder with a high of 46.

Sunday
Not as harsh with a high of 44.

