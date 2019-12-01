Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A winter storm will make for treacherous travel in parts of our area starting Sunday and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the Tri-State Area.

A wintry mix of snow and ice will arrive by late Sunday morning, changing to PM rain in New York City, but staying icy N&W into Sunday night. Everyone goes to snow on Monday with very slick travel for the evening commute before tapering off at night

Click here for the latest warnings from the National Weather Service.

Several inches or more are possible well north, but there could even be accumulation right down to the coast, including the New York City area.

Early snowfall estimates were released for later Sunday into Monday:

Parts of the city and Long Island are expected to get a coating to an inch while parts of New Jersey and areas directly north of the city could see 1 to 3 inches of snow. Northwest New Jersey and the Hudson Valley could get 3 to 6 inches, while areas further north could see between 6 and 12 inches.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has already issued a Snow Alert for Sunday at 3 a.m. In a snow alert, DSNY coordinates with NYC Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol in accordance with each agency's written snow plan.

Officials encouraged everyone to take mass transit to work on Monday morning, due to the fact that conditions will deteriorate over the course of the day.


"As people hit the roads to return home from their holiday celebrations, I urge you to take extra precautions when traveling. You could face messy conditions on Sunday, so exercise caution and give yourself lots of extra travel time," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said. "For Monday's commute, I encourage you to use mass transit where possible as the roads could look different from when you leave home in the morning."

More on the travel advisories issued for Sunday and Monday:

Newark has also issued a snow alert out of concerns the wintry mix could produce flooding. All residents have been asked to observe the city's "No Parking on Snow Covered Roads" regulations.

This is a complex, long-duration storm, so stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
AccuWeather Alert for snow and ice turning to rain with a high of 38.

Monday
AccuWeather Alert with rain turning to snow and a high of 37.
Tuesday
Brisk and cold with a high of 40.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 42.

Thursday
Possible morning shower with a high of 44.

Friday
Some sun with a high of 42.

Saturday
Chilly sun with a high of 40.

