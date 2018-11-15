EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4694674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for areas to the north and west of New York City as a major nor'easter, the first winter storm of the season, bears down.Winter storm warnings extend across Westchester, Putnam and Rockland Counties in New York, parts of northern New Jersey and Connecticut where snowfall amounts have been bumped up into the 4-8 inch range.Winter weather advisories have been extended into New York City and Long Island for 2 to 5 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service, with the higher amounts generally farther away from the immediate coast.Some school districts were planning early dismissals, especially in northern areas of New Jersey.The main area of concern is the evening commute, which officials expect to be sloppy and dangerous. Most major roadways are expected to be wet, but authorities are urging drivers to be cautious since some slick or icy conditions could occur.The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert beginning at noon and alternate side of the street parking regulations will be suspended for the day to facilitate snow operations.Precipitation will change to plain rain at night in the city and along the coast, but expect wintry weather to continue north and west of the city for several hours into the evening before a changeover.Leftover rain will wind down Friday morning, before another chilly air mass moves in this weekend.----------