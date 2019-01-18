WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warnings, Watches ahead of weekend storm

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Winter storm warnings and watches have been issued ahead of a weekend system that will bring snow, ice and rain to the New York City and Tri-State area Saturday night into Sunday.

Even if precipitation changes to rain for some on Saturday night, it'll turn BITTERLY COLD by Sunday night and there can be many slick spots!

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

RELATED: Latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

FIRST STORM

Expect a bit of leftover snow early Friday, as well as a touch of rain near the coast. Total accumulations will range from a coating to an inch near the coast, but one to three inches elsewhere. Some slick travel is still likely during the morning commute, but temperatures will moderate into the lower 40s during the afternoon.


DOWNLOAD: The AccuWeather app for weather on the go!

WEEKEND STORM

Saturday will be brisk and chillier with some sun followed by clouds. Snow will begin early Saturday night, then mix with some sleet and freezing rain before changing to rain late, but prolonged snow/ice well inland will cause significant travel problems.

For New York City and the nearby suburbs, expect 3"-6" of snow before the changeover with higher totals north. Here's the first look at potential snowfall totals:



Significant icing can occur just north and west of the city, which could lead to ice on trees and power lines, power outages and very slippery travel and walking conditions.



Sunday will be cloudy with rain (and ice N&W) that can change back to snow or flurries before ending late. It'll turn windy and sharply colder by nightfall with a flash freeze.

Expect numerous slick spots as wet surfaces and slush turn to ice. Temperatures in the low 40s early will plummet in the single digits at night.



Monday will be blustery and bitterly cold with intervals of clouds and sun, along with the chance of flurries and a snow shower. Highs will only be in the teens, but it'll feel even colder with the wind.

----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowstormsnow stormNew York CityNew YorkNew JerseyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
City 'not taking any chances' after November storm
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
Snow preps: Sanitation commissioner plans for worst-case scenario
More Weather
Top Stories
City 'not taking any chances' after November storm
'It could be a lot of snow,' Gov. Murphy says about weekend
Police: Man pulls down woman's underwear, assaults her on subway
Boy dies during naptime at Jersey City preschool
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Mother starts jump rope team in honor of son who died
Amazon for Teens launches
Chase after officer dragged 50 feet following NJ dine and dash
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Show More
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun in apartment
Man billed nearly $1,900 in fraudulent Uber charges
NYC residents could lose vital programs if shutdown extends
More News