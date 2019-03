AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm watch issued for parts of the area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major winter storm could cause big problems Sunday night into Monday. A watch has already been issued for areas to the far north and west of the city where as much as a foot of snow could fall.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Snow winds down in the morning, and then cloudy skies. High near 42.An AccuWeather Alert for Sunday night into Monday. Mostly cloudy for much of the day. Rain and snow will arrive in the afternoon changing to snow overnight. High near 42. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible in the city with higher snowfall totals to the north and west.Snow and rain end early. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.Sunny, with a high near 34.A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app