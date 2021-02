AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm winding down

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winter storm that brought about 3 to 6 inches of snow for most of the area was winding down by early Sunday evening. Winter Storm Warning was issued for New York City, Long Island, and other parts of the Tri-State.Watch out for slushy areas and standing water that will freeze overnight.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Breezy and snow. High of 33.Brisk and colder with a high of 28.Rain or snow? High of 38.Brisk and chillier with a high of 32.Mostly cloudy and cold. High of 28.Cold and overcast with a high of 28.Very cold. High of 28.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app