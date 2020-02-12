weather

AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm winding down

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winter storm that brought about 3 to 6 inches of snow for most of the area was winding down by early Sunday evening.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for New York City, Long Island, and other parts of the Tri-State.

Watch out for slushy areas and standing water that will freeze overnight.

RELATED | Check here for snowfall totals.

Sunday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Breezy and snow. High of 33.

Monday
Brisk and colder with a high of 28.

Tuesday
Rain or snow? High of 38.

Wednesday
Brisk and chillier with a high of 32.

Thursday
Mostly cloudy and cold. High of 28.

Friday
Cold and overcast with a high of 28.

Saturday
Very cold. High of 28.
national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Snow causes minimal disruptions, NYC schools open for in-person learning on Monday
How much snow where you live?
Snow preparations begin as winter storm looms
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How much snow where you live?
Snow causes minimal disruptions, NYC schools open for in-person learning on Monday
Kids found safe after dad's car stolen during DoorDash delivery
Golden retriever struggling to stay afloat rescued from icy pond
1 injured after fire breaks out in Queens apartment building
COVID Vaccine Updates: More contagious variants spreading rapidly in US, study says
Super Bowl 2021: Everything to know ahead of the big game
Show More
Teacher helps save student's home during Zoom class
Woman dies after being struck by truck in Times Square
Officials warn against Super Bowl parties that could fuel COVID spread
George P. Shultz, secretary of state under Reagan, dies at 100
Woman overcomes COVID, gives birth at NYC hospital
More TOP STORIES News