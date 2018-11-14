WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather headed towards New York-area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest AccuWeather forecast

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The first widespread wintry weather of the season for much of the Tri-State area is expected on Thursday.

GET IT: Download the AccuWeather app to get alerts and the forecast wherever you go

Temperatures won't recover much on Wednesday, only topping out near 40 but feeling like the 30s for most of the day despite some sunshine.

A storm will begin to take shape along the East Coast by early Thursday, and with cold air in place, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will spread from south to north during the day.

Precipitation will change to plain rain at night in the city and along the coast, but expect wintry weather to continue north and west of the city for several hours into the evening before a changeover.


As far as accumulations, we're thinking a slushy coating to an inch in NYC and the near NW suburbs. Farther north and west, expect one to three inches of snow before the changeover.

Leftover rain will wind down Friday morning before another chilly air mass moves in this weekend.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweather alert
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
On Sandy anniversary, NJ offers new help to homeowners
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian Island off the map
More Weather
Top Stories
Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Bound Brook
New Amazon HQ set for Queens prompts protests
Search for suspect in violent Midtown robberies
Mom hands baby to stranger outside Brooklyn construction site
Bloomberg Democrat for life, still considering 2020 run
Opening statements continue on day 2 of El Chapo trial
California wildfires death toll rises, some return home
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
Show More
NJ man blames NY Jets for DWI crash after arrest
VIDEO: Woman attacks McDonald's manager over ketchup
Powerball winner who bought ticket in Harlem to be revealed
Investigation into police-involved shooting in East Orange
Residents express anger to school board over HS bleacher project
More News