The first widespread wintry weather of the season for much of the Tri-State area is expected on Thursday.Temperatures won't recover much on Wednesday, only topping out near 40 but feeling like the 30s for most of the day despite some sunshine.A storm will begin to take shape along the East Coast by early Thursday, and with cold air in place, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will spread from south to north during the day.Precipitation will change to plain rain at night in the city and along the coast, but expect wintry weather to continue north and west of the city for several hours into the evening before a changeover.As far as accumulations, we're thinking a slushy coating to an inch in NYC and the near NW suburbs. Farther north and west, expect one to three inches of snow before the changeover.Leftover rain will wind down Friday morning before another chilly air mass moves in this weekend.----------