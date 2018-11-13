ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Details still need to be worked out, but here's a first look at what we can expect with the storm later this week. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/RzBAR6S5QX — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) November 13, 2018

The first of two storms this week has departed, but the second one on Thursday could bring the first widespread wintry weather of the season for much of the Tri-State area.In the meantime, steady rain has departed the region, but there still can be a spotty shower and a bit of leftover drizzle this afternoon.The breeze will pick up, possibly gusting up to 35 mph, especially mid to late afternoon.That wind will usher in a much colder air mass overnight with lows dipping to near freezing in the city, but mid to upper 20s in the coldest spots by daybreak.Those temperatures won't recover much on Wednesday, only topping out near 40 but feeling like the 30s for most of the day despite some sunshine.A storm will begin to take shape along the East Coast by early Thursday, and with cold air in place, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will spread from south to north during the day.Precipitation will change to plain rain at night in the city and along the coast, but expect wintry weather to continue north and west of the city with the potential for some snow/sleet accumulation in these areas.It's too early to talk about specific amounts just yet, but we'll be fine tuning those details by later Tuesday.----------