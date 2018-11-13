WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather for New York area later this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorogogist Bill Evans has the latest Accuweather forecast

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The first of two storms this week has departed, but the second one on Thursday could bring the first widespread wintry weather of the season for much of the Tri-State area.

In the meantime, steady rain has departed the region, but there still can be a spotty shower and a bit of leftover drizzle this afternoon.

The breeze will pick up, possibly gusting up to 35 mph, especially mid to late afternoon.

That wind will usher in a much colder air mass overnight with lows dipping to near freezing in the city, but mid to upper 20s in the coldest spots by daybreak.

Those temperatures won't recover much on Wednesday, only topping out near 40 but feeling like the 30s for most of the day despite some sunshine.

A storm will begin to take shape along the East Coast by early Thursday, and with cold air in place, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will spread from south to north during the day.

Precipitation will change to plain rain at night in the city and along the coast, but expect wintry weather to continue north and west of the city with the potential for some snow/sleet accumulation in these areas.

It's too early to talk about specific amounts just yet, but we'll be fine tuning those details by later Tuesday.

----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweather alert
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
More Weather
Top Stories
Baby found abandoned at Brooklyn construction site
LIVE @ 1p: Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Parents of Chris Watts speak out after his murder plea deal
CNN sues Trump, aides over suspending reporter's press pass
NY man accused of taking pictures, video up victims' skirts
Man wanted for shoplifting shrimp on Long Island
Suspect arrested in Huntington teen sex assault
Show More
Nets' Caris LeVert in hospital after gruesome landing on his right leg
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
Taffy trouble: Jersey Shore staple files for bankruptcy
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Video shows woman with cane pulled to ground, robbed
More News