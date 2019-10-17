NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong winds will be moving through the Tri-State area Thursday, with gusts reaching 40-50 miles an hour in some spots.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn
Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 59.
Friday
Breezy beauty with a high of 60.
Saturday
Classic October with a high of 64.
Sunday
Partlly sunny with a high of 68.
Monday
Possible showers with a high of 69.
Tuesday
Windy and rainy with a high of 70.
Wednesday
Morning rain with a high of 62.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather Alert: Strong winds on Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News