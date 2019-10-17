Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Strong winds on Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong winds will be moving through the Tri-State area Thursday, with gusts reaching 40-50 miles an hour in some spots.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 59.



Friday
Breezy beauty with a high of 60.

Saturday
Classic October with a high of 64.

Sunday
Partlly sunny with a high of 68.

Monday
Possible showers with a high of 69.

Tuesday
Windy and rainy with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Morning rain with a high of 62.



