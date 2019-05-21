AccuWeather: Another beautiful day on tap

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The nice weather will continue on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, less wind and low humidity.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Sunny and comfortable with a high near 73.
Thursday
Clouds move in, chance of strong storms late in the day with a high near 74.
Friday
Early clouds clear out with a high near 74.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy and chance of a late thunderstorm with a high near 72.
Sunday
Sunshine and patchy clouds with a high near 84.
Monday
Chance of an evening thunderstorm with a high near 78.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high near 76.
