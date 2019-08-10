AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
More sun to the south with a high of 82.
Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 81.
Monday
Another nice one with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, threat of thunderstorms with a high of 82.
Wednesday
Still a thunder threat with a high of 81.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 80.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 80.
