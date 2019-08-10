Weather

AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some beautiful weather will continue through the weekend with sunny skies, low humidity and temps around 80.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
More sun to the south with a high of 82.

Sunday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 81.

Monday
Another nice one with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, threat of thunderstorms with a high of 82.

Wednesday
Still a thunder threat with a high of 81.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 80.

Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 80.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
